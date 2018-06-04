Serene National Park Under Threat From Loud Navy Jets, Veterans Say

Forests provide many benefits to humans – from lumber, to recreation, to wildlife watching. The US military uses wilderness areas as well, remote locations to train commandos and test equipment.

But those different interests are coming into conflict on the Olympic National Park. Veterans and conservation groups say the Park’s unique silence is being shattered by U.S. Navy jets and they’re are calling for the Navy to move its training flights with loud aircraft, known as Growlers.

Eric Tegethoff has more.