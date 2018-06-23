$23 Million Price Tag To Build New Goodwin Bridge In West Cashmere Fully Funded

What happens when an 86-year-old bridge that’s in a state of disrepair and does not meet current weight restrictions is your towns official truck route? You build a new bridge. Marcus Bellissimo reports.

The West Cashmere Bridge, also known as the Goodwin Road Bridge, will get another $3 million dollars in state monies for its replacement. Senator Brad Hawkins announced the grant from the Washington State Freight Mobility Strategic Investment Board last week. The project has now received local, state, and federal appropriations and funding awards of $23 million.

Replacing the 86-year-old bridge, which carries Goodwin Road over the Burlington Northern Santa Fe rail line and the Wenatchee River west of Cashmere, is expected to cost between $23 million and $25 million. It’s long been a high priority with local officials, who worry the Bridge may fail to the point of closure within a few years.

Weight restrictions placed on the bridge for safety reasons already force heavy trucks to move through downtown Cashmere – including hundreds of trucks each week associated with Crunch Pak, the city’s largest employer. Senator Hawkins called it a “huge win” for Cashmere and Chelan County.

The project also received $2 million dollars in the state’s 2017-19 transportation budget. Environmental work and bridge engineering is underway now. Construction could start in 2020.