WSU Extension’s 4-H Program Reaches All Ages, Classes Open Now

Part of Washington State University’s extension in Chelan and Douglas Counties includes a 4-H program, the nation’s largest youth development organization. But locally the program reaches kids and adults alike, said Seth Wendzel, Experiential Education Coordinator with the Extension’s 4-H. Wendzel joins KOHO’s Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about the program, training sessions this month and next and an information meeting today at 6 p.m. at their offices on Washington Street in Wenatchee.