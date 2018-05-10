What’s Your Carbon Footprint? NCW Eco-Challenge Starts Tomorrow
The North Central Washington EcoChallenge is back this year and looking for participants in Chelan and Douglas Counties. This program seeks to inform locals about climate change and carbon footprints, while keeping things entertaining. It starts tomorrow, Friday May 11.
Joining Dan Langager in the KOHO studio is Jana Fischback, Executive Director of Sustainable Wenatchee, and Joan Qazi with Climate Conversations North Central Washington.