Wenatchee Valley Tourism Season Warming Up, Hotels Under Construction To Meet Demand
Shiloh Schauer, Executive Director of the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, joins Dan Langager to talk about the role tourism plays in the local economy and the importance of marketing the region outside the state and country. The Legislature allocated funding earlier this year for a major marketing campaign.
Schauer also talks upcoming Chamber events – intellectual properties luncheon tomorrow, Transportation For America Tuesday and Business After Hours next Thursday.