Wenatchee School Superintendent Brian Flones Will Step Down After Next School Year

Long-time Wenatchee School District Superintendent Brian Flones will leave the job after next school year. Flones asked the School Board this week to release him from his contract a year early – effective August 31, 2019.

The 2018-19 school year will be his 19th year as superintendent and 32nd year in the Wenatchee School District. He began his career in Wenatchee as Athletic Director in 1987. He served as Dean of Students at Wenatchee High School before becoming Deputy Superintendent, and then Superintendent.

Board members granted Flones’ request at Tuesday’s school board meeting, and thanked him for his service to the district.

Flones joined Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show today to talk about why he felt next year is the right time for him to leave and what challenges the Wenatchee School District faces moving forward.