Wenatchee Police Dept. Hosting Youth Academy This Summer

The Wenatchee Police Department is hosting its first-ever Youth Academy this summer. The youth academy is a 12-day summer program created for school district students, becoming sophomores – seniors, and it’s free.

It starts Monday, July 16 and runs Mondays-Thursdays for three weeks.

For more, two of the academy’s organizers – Anna Alvarez with the city of Wenatchee and Tessa Maximenko with the YMCA – join Dan Langager in the KOHO studio.

Applications are due Friday, June 8th. Go to wenatcheewa.gov to sign up.