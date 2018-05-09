Wenatchee Neighborhood Under Boil Water Notice After Irrigation Water Enters System

The city of Wenatchee’s water system experienced a backflow problem and one neighborhood off Second Street is under a boil water notice. About 40 homes on Michael Place and Danawood Drive in central Wenatchee may have contaminated water.

City staff collected water samples and said it will take at least a day to test them. The city provided bottled water yesterday to residents in the affected neighborhood. The water was contaminated after non-potable irrigation system water entered the potable water system via an illegal connection.

The city expects to fix the problem by 5 p.m. today. Marcus Bellissimo has more.