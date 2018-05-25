Wenatchee City Council Approves New Contract, Pay Increase For Police Officers

Wenatchee Police Officers have a new contract. Last night the Wenatchee city council approved a three-year collective bargaining agreement, retroactive to January 1.

Wages this year go up 2.75 percent and in 2019 and 2020 up four percent. Officers serving on SWAT receive a two percent premium. Negotiations began last August between city officials and the Wenatchee Police Guild.

The council did express concerns for the city’s budget down the road due to the four percent increase in 2019 and 2020.

Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz also tells KOHO’s Dan Langager about moving city hall into the Federal Building, the old post office in south Wenatchee.