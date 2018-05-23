Wenatchee AppleSox Founder Jim Corcoran Sells Team To Former Microsoft Engineer

The Wenatchee AppleSox baseball team is under new ownership. Founder Jim Corcoran sold the franchise to Jose Oglesby, a former Microsoft manager. Assistant general manager and co-owner Ken Osborne will remain with the AppleSox and has been promoted to the team’s general manager and chief operating officer. Corcoran will stay on as an advisor with the team over the summer to assist with the transition. The team, entering its 19th year, will continue to play at Paul Thomas Sr. Field on the campus of Wenatchee Valley College.

The new owner, Jose Oglesby, is a lifelong baseball fan who grew up in Colombia and Panama, listening to Major League Baseball radio broadcasts. After a long career in software engineering including 26 years at Microsoft, Oglesby said his goal in buying the AppleSox is to continue the team’s commitment to customer service and community involvement.

Corcoran started the AppleSox in 2000 and has owned and operated the team since. The team has won five West Coast League Championships, one Pacific International League Championship and 11 former players have gone on to reach the major leagues.

The AppleSox open the season June 1 on the road in Victoria, and play their home opener in Wenatchee Tuesday, June 5.