Water Safety Month on KOHO 101 – Boating Safety with Chelan County Marine Patrol

Water Safety Month on KOHO 101 is a summer-long emphasis. Everyone should have fun in our local waters this summer, but being prepared and educated will make you feel more comfortable and in charge.

Chelan County Deputy Ryan Moody with the Marine Patrol unit joins Dan Langager in the KOHO studios to talk about the importance of wearing a life jacket or PFD (personal flotation device), fishing and boating safety tips, watching weather and water conditions and more.