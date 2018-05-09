Trail Expansion Underway Up #2 Canyon, Volunteers Needed For Work Parties

After years of planning, major trail work is getting underway up Number 2 Canyon southwest of Wenatchee. Spearheaded by the local chapter of the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance, and in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, dozens of miles of new trails are coming this spring and summer. But they need your help to make it happen. The Alliance’s Travis Hornby joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about their work plan this year.