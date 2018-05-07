The Columbia Rolls On – History And Discussion Of The Columbia

A half-century-old agreement between the United States and Canada governing hydropower and flood-control operations along the Columbia River needs to be updated to deal with modern-day issues, such as environmental protections. On Tuesday May 8th, a discussion will take place at the Wenatchee Museum and Cultural Center featuring John Sirois of Upper Columbia United Tribes who will give a First Nations historical perspective, Eileen Delehanty Pearkes, author of “A River Captured,” who will speak to the historical perspective of British Columbia and Steve Wright, Chelan County PUD General Manager who will speak to the history of the treaty. Two of the three had a chance to join Marcus Bellissimo on the KOHO Morning Show. Steve Wright starts things off.