Software Developer Subsplash First In Pybus Market’s Incubator Space

The Port of Chelan County approved a lease with a Seattle-based technology development company, Subsplash, to lease the Port’s business incubator at the Pybus Public Market. Subsplash’s lease of the upstairs of the annex at Pybus – about 2,000 square feet – starts July 1 and expires at the end of 2019.

Port Commission President Rory Turner said the Port created the space as a launch pad for new business in Chelan County. He said Subsplash has been looking for the right location to expand into the county for months and this incubator gets them here and they can transition into private space to make room for the next company. Subsplash plans to hire 15-20 new employees in the coming months to work at the Pybus incubator.

