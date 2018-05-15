Snow Melt Continues Flooding Across Okanogan Region, With Rain In Forecast Thursday

Rising flood waters are threatening a nearly century old dam above Leavenworth and downstream residents are being told to be prepared to evacuate. The Eightmile Lake Dam was built in the 1920’s out of earth, rock and mortar. It is located in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness of the Cascade Range. High water is already causing some minor damage to the earthen portion of the dam. Burn scars from last summer’s Jack Creek Fire mean more water in the lake and less water seeping into soils. About 50 homes are in jeopardy downstream of the dam.

Snow melt from Canada in recent days has inundated waterways in eastern Washington, causing flooding in many areas. Gov. Jay Inslee this weekend proclaimed a state of emergency for multiple Eastern Washington counties impacted by flooding. Severe flooding continues in Okanogan, Ferry and Pend Oreille counties.

Continued snow melt is expected. And that does not bode well for rivers and streams in an area already at flood stage. Marcus Bellissimo reports.

Photo: Okanogan County Emergency Management