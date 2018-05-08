Several NCW Areas Receive Opportunity Zone Designation, Providing Extra Investment In Rural Communities
In December, the federal government initiated a new program aimed at boosting economic development in rural America. The Opportunity Zone program was included in the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act of 2017 , designed to provide tax incentives to investors who fund businesses in under-served communities.
Though the rules of the program are still in development, Marcus Bellissimo reports it’s already having a local impact.