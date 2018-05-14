Purchasing Executive Flight Building, New Deputy Director, Cashmere Mill Site – Port of Chelan County Update

The Port of Chelan is buying two buildings at the Pangborn Business Park. The idea is to generate a positive cash flow for the Pangborn Memorial Airport and potentially new tenants.

New businesses are coming to the now-open Cashmere Mill Site and the Port hired a new Deputy Director – Jim Kuntz.

Joining Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show are Pat Jones, the Port’s Executive Director, and Rory Turner, President of the Port’s Board of Directors.