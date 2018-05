In this week’s KOHO Outdoor Report, Dan Langager talks with Sarah Shaffer, Executive Director of WenatcheeOutdoors.org, about camping, swimming and hiking at Steamboat Rock State Park next to Banks Lake.

Shaffer also talks about hiking Cashmere canyons and using the guidebook at wenatcheeoutdoors.org to find new hikes and adventures, biking events this weekend and cooler temperatures.