Methow Valley Airport, Largest State-Run Airport, Getting New Runway

Later this month, the 22-year-old pavement at the Methow Valley State Airport will get a much-needed $5 million replacement and rehabilitation. The runway is tentatively scheduled to reopen at the end of June to avoid interfering with the expected fire season operations of the US Forest Service and North Cascades Smokejumper Base. KOHO’s Hayli Libby-Thompson reports the Methow Valley State Airport in Winthrop is the largest of 16 airports managed by the state.