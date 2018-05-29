Memorial Weekend DUIs, Incidents ‘About Average,’ Local Sheriffs Say

Another busy Memorial Day weekend for local law enforcement, especially in the Lake Chelan area. Sheriff Brian Burnett said the majority of calls and incidents were drunk-driving related.

Burnett said his office received about 290 calls and 244 of them were in the north Chelan area.

For next year’s Memorial Day weekend, Burnett said he wants to work with the city of Chelan, the county and other agencies to increase and improve the law enforcement presence around Lake Chelan.

Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal tells KOHO’s Dan Langager they had a handful of DUI arrests over the weekend, an injured climber who needed rescuing and a small brush fire near Palisades.

Photo: Wash. State Patrol