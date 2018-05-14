Major Job Growth Across All Sectors – March Chelan-Douglas Jobs Report

The latest jobs report is out for Chelan-Douglas Counties, showing a 6.3% unemployment rate for the month of March. That continues a year-long streak of record-low unemployment rates for the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area.

All job sectors saw growth – especially construction, tourism, healthcare and government. Manufacturing was flat.

North Central Washington Labor Economist Don Meseck joins Dan Langager to break down the data from March 2018.

