Major Job Growth Across All Sectors – March Chelan-Douglas Jobs Report
The latest jobs report is out for Chelan-Douglas Counties, showing a 6.3% unemployment rate for the month of March. That continues a year-long streak of record-low unemployment rates for the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area.
All job sectors saw growth – especially construction, tourism, healthcare and government. Manufacturing was flat.
North Central Washington Labor Economist Don Meseck joins Dan Langager to break down the data from March 2018.