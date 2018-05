Students and teachers from 10 schools in North Central Washington will be showcasing their projects during the 2018 NCW Tech and STEM Showcase. Lead by GWATA and presented by Giga Watt, the showcase is at the Pybus Public Market tomorrow, Saturday, May 19, from 9 a.m. Р1 p.m.

GWATA’s Executive Director Jenny Rojanasthien joins Dan Langager in the KOHO studio for more.