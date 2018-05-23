Leavenworth Council Annexes West-End Site, Mayor Says No Word From Developer Yet

The so-called “Castle Site’ property at the west-end of Leavenworth is now officially a part of the city. The city council last night approved annexation of 9342 Icicle Road. Mayor Cheri Farivar said today while some type of development will take place there, it’s still up in the air what exactly that will be. KOHO has reported on the likelihood of an Adventure Park there.

Farivar also talked about new lighted crosswalks going in on Highway 2 and new LED light bulbs in street lights, paid for by the Chelan PUD.