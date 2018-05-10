Leavenworth Celebrating Spring With Annual Maifest This Weekend

Maifest is a German tradition dating back to the 10th century, when villagers would gather to celebrate the arrival of spring by planting flowers, playing music and games, and raising a “maipole” in the local square. The pole would be decorated with sausages, cakes, flowers, and ribbons, and villagers believed that dancing around it would bring good luck and wealth to the village.

Our local Bavarian Village will host its annual Maifest this weekend, with festivities Friday through Sunday. Moran Eastman, Event Director with the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce, joins Dan Langager in the KOHO studio to talk about everything happening during Leavenworth Maifest.

Photo: Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce