Gov. Inslee Speaks At Fire Adapted Communities Conference In Wenatchee

Governor Jay Inslee was in Wenatchee Wednesday night to hear from the Fire Adapted Communities Learning Network. They talked about their experiences in ensuring their homes and communities are prepared for fire response and mitigation.

The Network held their reception at Pybus Public Market, after a week of various learning exercises throughout the county. Speakers at the reception also included Senator Brad Hawkins and John Skinner, the Bureau of Land Management natural program lead for medication education and investigation. Inslee concluded by talking about the importance of the fire adapted communities.

KOHO’s Marcus Bellissimo was there and filed this report.