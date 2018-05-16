Goehner Running For State Rep. Seat, County Monitoring Eightmile Dam

Chelan County Commissioner Keith Goehner joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about his candidacy for the 12th District’s State Representative seat, being vacated by Cary Condotta.

Goehner talks about issues with Eightmile Lake Dam and the role of the county’s Emergency Management division, county code on zoning of cryptocurrency miners and other data mining operations, sewer work by the City of Wenatchee in Sunnyslope, work on Nason Creek, a new chaplain at the Chelan County jail and honoring dispatchers at Rivercom.