Scott Parsons is your Garden Guru and joins us every Tuesday to talk about how to green our thumbs.

Today Scott stops by the KOHO studios to talk about saying goodbye to the dying apricot tree in his yard and using diatomaceous earth to keep ants and other insects at bay.

Dan Langager talks about the potted garden he has on his patio – basil, tomato, cilantro – and the joys and ease of using pots when you don’t have a yard.