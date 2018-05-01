Fish & Wildlife Dept. Finds Elk Hoof Disease In Eastern Wash., Plans Euthanization To Contain Spread

For the first time, state wildlife managers have found elk on the east side of the Cascade Range infected with a crippling hoof disease, after following its spread in 11 counties in western Washington over the past decade.

Lab results from a deformed hoof and direct observations of elk walking with a profound limp in the Trout Lake Valley of Klickitat County provide clear evidence that the disease has spread to that area, said Kyle Garrison, head elk hoof disease coordinator with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. He called it a huge concern.

There’s no vaccine to prevent it and no proven options for treating free-ranging elk in the field, so state wildlife managers are preparing to euthanize any elk showing signs of the disease near the small town of Trout Lake, south of Mount Adams. The goal is to stop it from spreading farther into eastern Washington, Garrison said. The department plans to remove up to 20 symptomatic elk from the area this month.