Eightmile Lake Dam Facing Potential Failure, County Holding Meeting Tonight

The 100-year-old Eightmile Lake Dam in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness is deteriorating. There were already plans to rehab the rock and earthen dam, but issues have been exacerbated by the Jack Creek Fire, which significantly burned forest land above the lake in August 2017.

Chelan County Emergency Management has notified about 30 homeowners along Icicle Creek of the hazards above them on Eightmile Lake. A public meeting tonight examines what can be done to ensure its integrity. Marcus Bellissimo reports.