Community Foundation Awards $90,000 In Grants To Schools Across NCW

The Community Foundation of NCW has awarded $90,000 in Stronger Schools Grants to schools across North Central Washington, the largest total award for this grant to date.

Stronger Schools is an annual grant that provides up to $5,000 per school and/or school district to support innovative programs that enhance student learning and engagement and get kids excited about school.

Mark Spurgeon, Secretary and Treasurer for the Foundation’s Board of Directors, joins Dan Langager in the KOHO studio to talk about the program and visiting the classrooms to see their projects up close.

The next Stronger Schools Grant cycle opens January 15, 2019.

Here’s a full list of this year’s recipients:

Preschool

· Castle Rock Early Childhood Learning Center – $2,500 Training specific to early childhood learning to implement PBIS strategies for children with and without special needs

Elementary

· Beaver Valley School – $4,500 The Grassy Hill, a multi-level play space to improve play yard

· Brewster Elementary School – $3,000 Book Up Summer, children choose 12 books to take home over the summer

· East Omak Elementary School – $4,000 Eagles Orchestra support

· Lewis and Clark Elementary School – $4,000 Performing Arts Experience collaboration with After School Explorers Academy to expose students to performance arts, music, and theater

· Lincoln Elementary School – $5,000 Islandwood: A School in the Woods, a project-based, STEAM-focused overnight adventure in a natural world setting

· Methow Valley Elementary School – $2,500 Ukuleles in the Classroom, integrating literacy and music in the classroom

· Tonasket Elementary School – $5,000 Virtual Reality Expeditions for grades 3-5

· Virginia Grainger Elementary School – $3,000 World Music in the Classroom

· Washington Elementary School – $4,000 Just Get Out!, supporting field experiences for every students

Middle

· Foothills Middle School – $4,000 Robotics Program

· Icicle River Middle School – $4,000 Develop a book collection that represents and reflects students’ life experiences

· Manson Options Middle School – $2,500 Salish Sea Expedition, students spend 3 nights on a sailboat learning about nautical navigation and marine biology

· Pioneer Middle School – $3,000 6th Grade Science/Leadership Camp

High Schools

· Independent Learning Center – $5,000 Mentorship program to break the cycle of generational poverty

· Lake Roosevelt High School – $5,000 Natural Helpers Re-boot, a peer support program

· Tonasket Choice High School – $3,000 Positive Behavior Rewards Program field trip to Spokane

· Wenatchee High School – $4,000 Class of 2019 College Access and Support Project, helping students prepare for college

· WestSide High School – $3,500 Fall Teambuilding and Leadership at Stonewater Ranch

School Districts

· Eastmont School District – $4,500 Eastmont Summer Library Program to keep K-12 students engaged in reading and learning over the summer

· Multi-District (led by Wenatchee School District) – $5,000 Deaf and Hard of Hearing Family Advocacy Nights (monthly) for students from any district in the region

· Tonasket School District – $5,000 Tonasket School Garden expansion

· Wenatchee School District – $4,000 Transportation for After School Programs to visit local community sites