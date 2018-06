http://koho101.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/053118-JEFF-GOMES-CASHMERE.mp3

Cashmere Mayor Jeff Gomes joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about a contract with the city of Leavenworth to conduct building inspections with Cashmere’s long-time inspector leaving. Gomes also talks about slight changes to the city’s utility billing policies and six-year transportation plan, as well as new buildings coming to the Cashmere Mill Site.