Chelan PUD Monitoring Chelan River Gorge Slope After Recent Rockslides

A slope in the Chelan River Gorge is being closely monitored by Chelan PUD following the discovery of a potential slide. The PUD has been watching this area for more than 25 years with little activity, but when employees were scouting the area with Chelan residents to identify potential locations for extending the Reach 1 trail, they found a newly formed striation, or furrowed ground, at the north end of the PUD property.

Bill Christman, PUD Chief Dam Safety Engineer, said the earth movement is natural phenomena. Out of precaution, the area is being closed off to public access and signs will be set up to make the public aware of the potential hazard.

The PUD is contracting with a geotechnical firm to help with the assessment. PUD staff and the consulting engineers will look at what might occur if an earthen dam resulted from a large rockfall and what impact an earthen dam would have on hydro operations.