Chelan PUD Extends Halt On Applications For Cryptocurrency Miners

The Chelan County PUD’s pause on new cryptocurrency businesses looking to locate in the county will remain in place at least through August.

PUD staff reviewed steps taken since the board imposed the application moratorium for cryptocurrency mining and similar data operations in March and presented them to the board of commissioners Monday. More than 100 people attended the hearing, with a couple dozen speaking both in favor and against the halt. Commissioner Randy Smith said the diversity of the comments made it clear to him that more time is needed for staff to develop the PUD’s response to the new load demand.

After hearing staff and public comments Monday, PUD commissioners voted to extend the moratorium until Aug. 6 and hold another public hearing that day.

PUD Commissioner Ann Congdon and Customer Service Director Andy Wendell join Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about why they felt the moratorium extension was necessary and where things go from here.