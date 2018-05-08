Chelan-Douglas Literacy Council Hosting Annual Spelling Bee Fundraiser May 18

The Chelan-Douglas Literacy Council serves the two-county area through literacy awareness and providing direct tutoring instruction in reading, writing, listening, speaking, and life skills to motivated adult learners. It’s under the umbrella of the Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council. Their annual Spelling Bee Fundraiser is coming up Friday, May 18 at the Pybus Public Market.

The Literacy Council’s Executive Director Anwen Cartwright and Action Council’s Executive Director Alan Walker stop by the KOHO studios to talk about their work in the two counties and the upcoming fundraiser spelling bee.

Get tickets by calling the Council at 682-6966.