Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Issues Evacuation Alerts To Homes Below Eightmile Dam

Rising flood waters are threatening a nearly century old dam above Leavenworth and downstream residents are being told to be prepared to evacuate. The Eightmile Lake Dam was built in the 1920’s out of earth, rock and mortar. It’s located in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness of the Cascade Range above Icicle Creek.

High water is already causing some minor damage to the earthen portion of the dam. Burn scars from last summer’s Jack Creek Fire mean more water in the lake and less water seeping into soils. About 50 homes are in jeopardy downstream of the dam. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office issued “Be prepared to leave” alerts to those residents. Sheriff Brian Burnett swings by the KOHO studios for more.