Chelan County Commission Update – Kevin Overbay

Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about a draft plan by the U.S. Interior Department to reintroduce grizzly bears into the North Cascades. Overbay said the Chelan County Commission does not want to see the plan implemented as-is, and potentially not implemented at all. He said they worry primarily about safety of forest users.

Overbay also talks fire hazard levels in Chelan County, the burn ban that starts Friday and financial assistance for the Wenatchee Supportive Housing project through Catholic Family Services.