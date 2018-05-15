Candidate Filing Week Is Here – Offices Open Across Chelan, Douglas Counties

It’s candidate Filing Week here in Washington state, with hundreds of offices from city council to U.S. Senator on the ballot this fall. According to the Secretary of State’s Office, in this year’s election cycle, 596 offices are up for election. These include U.S. Senator, all 10 of Washington’s Congressional representatives, more than 120 seats in the Legislature, three state Supreme Court justiceships, more than 20 superior and appeals judgeships, and 438 county and local offices.

Depending on the office sought, candidates will file in person or online either with the Secretary of State’s office or with their county elections department. The window closes Friday.

From open seats across Chelan and Douglas Counties, to the 12th legislative district, Marcus Bellissimo breaks it down at the local level.