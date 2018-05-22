After 60 Years, Tall Timber Still Bringing Youth, Families Together With Nature Near Lake Wenatchee

Dave Saugen, Executive Director of Tall Timber Ranch, joins Dan Langager in the KOHO studio to talk about the ranch and what it offers people of all ages year-round.

Tall Timber works with the Cascade, Wenatchee, Orondo and many other school districts, providing them outdoor education during the spring and fall. They also host many adventure ropes course activities for groups working towards a deeper teamwork.

Sign ups are open now for six weeks of summer camps for kids ranging from family camp up through high school.

Photos: TallTimber.org