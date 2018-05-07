A Case Study In Land Management – Stemilt Basin Recreation Plan Nearing Completion

Proposals by recreation enthusiasts and state and local government agencies are coming together to establish a recreation management plan for the Stemilt Basin.

According to a statewide recreation study from 2015, forest users in North Central Washington need more spaces set aside specifically for non-motor activities, in addition to amenities for motorized users, campers, hikers and fishers.

Finding a compromise for the wide range of stakeholders has proven difficult, but as Dan Langager reports, the process should wrap up this year.

Submit your comments on the plan at Chelan County’s website before June 18.