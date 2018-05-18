38 Years Later, St. Helens Eruption Created Seismic Shift In Tracking PNW Volcanoes

The catastrophic eruption of Mount St. Helens 38 years ago today not only caused massive destruction and loss of life, but also became a catalyst for a new era of unprecedented scientific discovery, technology development and community awareness. May is Volcano Preparedness Month in Washington – an opportunity to become more familiar with volcanic hazards in our community.

Dan Langager looks back at the eruption of 1980 and forward to preparing for the next big blast.

Photos: Associated Press