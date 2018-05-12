12th Dist. State Rep. Cary Condotta To Leave House At End Of Year

With filing week this month and primary election in August, local candidates are throwing their hats in the ring for elected offices. Others are making rather the opposite announcement, including 12th District State Representative Cary Condotta.

Condotta says he will not seek re-election this November, though he does plan to finish his term through the end of the year.

Condotta told KOHO 101 he’s put his heart and soul into being a legislator for 16 years, but it takes a tremendous amount of time and commitment. He cited the extra-long sessions the last few years in Olympia and said there are new opportunities crossing his path, in and out of the 12th District.

Condotta was first elected to office in 2002. He has served on a variety of committees in the Legislature, from Commerce and Gaming Committee, to Appropriations and Finance.

Two candidates have already announcement their bid for the 12th District House seat – Independent Dr. Ann Diamond from Winthrop and Democrat Chris Goehner from East Wenatchee.