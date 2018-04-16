YWCA NCW, Wenatchee Valley College To Host ‘Stand Against Racism Day’

The YWCA of North Central Washington and Wenatchee Valley College will present a Stand Against Racism event on the Omak and Wenatchee campuses next week. Th events Wednesday and Thursday are free and open to the public.

Jenny Pratt, Executive Director of the YWCA NCW, joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about the event. She said Stand Against Racism is a signature campaign of YWCA to build community among those who work for racial justice and to raise awareness about the negative impact of institutional and structural racism in our communities. This campaign is one part of a larger national strategy to fulfill the YWCA mission of eliminating racism, with nearly 800 Stand Against Racism events nationwide next week.

Get more info and a full rundown of speakers and events at WVC’s website and YWCA’s Facebook.