Wenatchee Walks For MS April 14 At Walla Walla Point Park

The Wenatchee MS walk is Saturday, April 14 at Walla Walla Point Park. Organizers Jessica Johnson and Pat Quinn-Williams join Dan Langager in the KOHO studio to talk about how the walk brings awareness to the initiative to end multiple sclerosis.

Quinn-Williams said Walk MS helps them team up with friends, loved ones and co-workers to change the world for everyone affected by multiple sclerosis.

Learn more and sign up at nationalmssociety.org.