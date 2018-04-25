Wenatchee High School Bond Unlikely To Pass – Special Election Results

Results are in from yesterday’s special election for some districts in North Central Washington.

The $120 million dollar bond to renovate Wenatchee High School currently does not have enough votes to pass. The bond needs 60% approval and with a majority of ballots counted has 55% approval, 44.7% against. County vote tabulators have processed more than 10,000 ballots, with about 1,600 left, which are unlikely to change the outcome. The school district has a 34% voter turnout.

Also on the ballot, a levy lid lift for Chelan Fire and Rescue. That property tax increase was rejected by Chelan voters – 60.5% No, 39.5% Yes.

The Manson Parks & Recreation maintenance and operations levy easily passed with 70% approval.

The Brewster School District educational and operations levy was also approved by voters in Douglas and Okanogan Counties, with 53% voting yes and 47% voting no.

The Chelan and Douglas County Auditor’s offices will continue tabulating ballots this week and released the latest count Friday afternoon.