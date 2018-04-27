Wenatchee Designated ‘Opportunity Zone’ By Gov. For Increased Investment

Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about how the City of Wenatchee and surrounding areas of Chelan County received an Opportunity Zone designation from the Governor’s office this week. The application was submitted by the city and the Port of Chelan County.

The new Opportunity Zone designations represent downtown Wenatchee, south Wenatchee, Malaga and the idlded Alcoa plant. It means more than 2,300 acres can be considered for new investment, including Wenatchee Valley College’s Center for Entrepreneurship which has been working with a group of Latino leaders looking to take on a key project– a food truck plaza and incubator space. Catholic Family is developing a $15 million housing project in South Wenatchee and is in need of an additional $1 million in equity funding. Craft3 and the Community Foundation of North Central Washington have the ability to bring Opportunity Zone and private foundation funding to projects.

Kuntz also talks about some real estate deals this week, one with Weidner Apartments for units downtown and one with LocalTel for leasing space in the Federal Building for a new City Hall.