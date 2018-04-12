Training Key In Knowing Appropriate Use Of Force, Chelan County Deputies Say
Following up on our discussion last week with Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett on Initiative 940 and House Bill 3003, related to prosecuting police involved in shootings, today Dan Langager talks with the Sheriff’s Office’s top trainers Deputies Carl Mohns and Dan McCue.
They talk about the important of regular training, staying up on state and federal regulations and educating the public on the challenges officers face in high-risk situations.