State Attorney General Bob Ferguson Talks Rotary Clubs, Students, Opioids, Census

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is touring Central Washington this week, meeting with prosecuting attorneys, Rotary Clubs in Ellensburg, Cashmere and Quincy, talking with students at Central Washington University and checking in with his Wenatchee office staff.

Ferguson has said it’s his goal to meet with all of Washington state’s rotary clubs, of which there are nearly 200. Ferguson met with the Cashmere Rotary yesterday and heads to Quincy today.

But before that, he swung by the KOHO studios to talk with Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show about his office’s lawsuit against Purdue Pharma over OxyContin and other opioids, the 24th lawsuit his office has filed against the Trump Administration over the 2020 Census and more on meeting with Rotary Clubs and local students.