Record-Low Unemployment, Construction Growth, Healthcare Dominance – Latest Chelan-Douglas Jobs Report

The latest jobs report is out for Chelan-Douglas Counties, showing a 6.9% unemployment rate for the month of February. That’s the lowest for that month in nearly 30 years, representing 300 less unemployed people from Feb. 2017, and 546 more people in the local labor force.

Construction jobs drove the most growth in the two-county area, up more than 400 jobs, followed by healthcare, tourism and retail.

North Central Washington Labor Economist Don Meseck joins Dan Langager to break down the data from February 2018.