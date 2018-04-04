Pybus Incubator Space Looks To Attract New Tech Companies to Chelan County

Office space can be hard to come by in the Wenatchee Valley. That’s a challenge not only for businesses looking to move here, but also local start-ups getting off the ground.

To help spur more tech companies to move to the region, the Port of Chelan County will lease new office space going in at Pybus Public Market.

Dan Langager reports on what that means for the burgeoning tech industry in North Central Washington.

Learn more about the Pybus annex renovation here.