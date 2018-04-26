One Opioid Epidemic Solution: National Drug Take Back Day

National Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday, April 28, part of efforts at the local and national level to combat the growing epidemic of prescription drug abuse. Laurel Aaberg, Pharmacy Manager with Confluence Health, told KOHO by providing solutions to safely dispose of opioid painkillers and other unused medications, hundreds of gallons of pills are kept away from humans who shouldn’t have them and out of the environment.

This Saturday and year-round, there are seven locations in six cities across Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Oknaogan Counties to drop off your unused medications.

• Wenatchee | Confluence Health, Wenatchee Valley Hospital (820 N Chelan Ave.)

• Wenatchee | Confluence Health, Central Washington Hospital (1201 S. Miller St.)

• Cashmere | Doane’s Valley Pharmacy (119 Cottage Ave.)

• Leavenworth | Village Pharmacy (815 Front St.)

• Okanogan | Okanogan Pharmacy (226 2nd Ave.)

• Omak | Omak Pharmacy (903 Engh Rd.)

• Moses Lake | Laketown Pharmacy (1550 S. Pioneer Way.)